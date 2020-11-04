San Diego Disability Law Group Advocates For Clients Using Telephonic Hearings
San Diego disability hearings cannot be held in person due to COVID-19. Fortunately, SDDLG is finding success in representing clients in telephonic hearings.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has made many important undertakings quite difficult across the country, with California not being an exception. While it is possible to postpone various concerns until things improve, this is simply not possible for other issues, like disability hearings, which fall firmly in this category.
In San Diego, the San Diego Disability Law Group (SDDLG) is one of the leaders in representing their clients well and ensuring that they have the best opportunity to become approved for disability benefits when their circumstances warrant it. To meet the health safety needs brought on by COVID-19, San Diego has shifted to holding disability hearings by phone, in group calls connecting the judge, a judge’s assistant, the client, their disability law attorney, and a vocational expert.
Upon hearing this news, SDDLG Social Security Disability Attorney, Aline Gaba, was concerned that this shift away from in-person hearings to virtual would create great difficulties. Fortunately, this has not been the case, with Ms. Gaba recently announcing that the telephonic hearings are going well with clients and are delivering successful outcomes and promising future results.
“Initially, I was reluctant to participate in telephonic hearings because I believe it is important for the judge to see the claimant in person and observe his or her body language,” commented the clearly knowledgeable and passionate Ms. Gaba. “I believe it is equally important for the claimant to have the opportunity to look the judge in the eye and explain why he or she cannot work anymore. This is why I meet with my clients prior to the hearing so they are prepared and know what to expect. I was also concerned about telephone reception issues, poor sound quality, and talking over each other. However, much to my surprise and delight, we did not experience any problems, and the telephonic hearing was very similar to an in-person hearing in format and procedure.”
The SDDLG is confidently continuing to serve clients and encourage those seeking disability in San Diego not to be discouraged. Aline Gaba and SDDLG emphasize several factors that should be looked at carefully for the best chance of a good outcome in a telephonic disability hearing. Highlights include: making sure the claimant is able to communicate clearly and effectively; the phone having a good and reliable reception; and the claimant making sure they participate while sitting in a quiet room, without background noise or other distractions.
The SDDLG, as part of their responsibilities when representing clients, prepares them for the telephonic hearings, letting them know what to expect and how to best get their message across. Of course, this can be incredibly valuable considering what an impact the results of a disability case can have on a person’s life.
About the San Diego Disability Law Group
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.
With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family. Please feel free to contact the SDDLG to learn more.
Aline Gaba
San Diego Disability Law Group, APC
+1 619-338-9000
aline@sddisabilitylawgroup.com