Alico, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November:

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The Company will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.
  • Sidoti Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company will be presenting at 10:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live broadcast of the presentations will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com

Alico, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


