PDC Energy Announces 2020 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results and Recently Approved Colorado Drilling Permit Applications

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced its 2020 third quarter operating and financial results.



2020 Third Quarter Highlights:

Net cash from operating activities of approximately $280 million and adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, of approximately $260 million.

Oil and gas capital investments of approximately $35 million.

Approximately $225 million of adjusted free cash flow, a non-U.S. GAAP metric reconciled below and defined as net cash flows from operating activities, before changes in working capital, less oil and gas capital investments.

Paid down approximately $215 million of debt from the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Company paid down an incremental $70 million of debt in October, resulting in total debt of less than $1.7 billion as of October 31, 2020.

Lease operating expense (“LOE”) of $37 million or $2.11 per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”).

Total production of 17.7 million Boe or approximately 192,000 Boe per day and oil production of 6.0 million barrels (“Bbls”) or approximately 65,000 Bbls per day.

In September and October 2020, the Company received approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (“COGCC”) for an additional 32 future drilling locations. The Company now estimates it will have approximately 475 combined approved permits and drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUC”) at year-end 2020.

CEO Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Bart Brookman commented “I’m extremely proud of our team’s ability to remain focused and execute through all the uncertainty we experienced in the third quarter. I believe the company’s considerable free cash flow generation and subsequent debt pay down truly differentiates PDC. Furthermore, our ongoing track record of safe and responsible operations remains our highest priority. This reputation, when combined with our community and county relationships, give us the utmost confidence in our long-term development plan on PDC’s 100% Weld County acreage position.”

Colorado Regulatory Update

In September and October, PDC received COGCC approval related to 32 future wells. This inventory is located on four surface locations (Form 2A’s) averaging approximately ten building units within 2,000 feet and 750 feet to the nearest building unit. The Company expects to exit 2020 with approximately 23 approved surface permits comprising approximately 275 future locations as well as an additional 200 DUCs. The approximately 475 combined locations equate to nearly four years of future completion activity at the Company’s current pace.

Operations Update, 2020 Capital Investments and Financial Guidance

Year-to-date, PDC has generated approximately $240 million of adjusted free cash flow, including $225 million in the third quarter. Additionally, the Company paid down approximately $215 million of debt in the third quarter and an incremental $70 million in October, resulting in total debt of less than $1.7 billion, as of October 31. Assuming fourth quarter pricing of $35 per Bbl WTI, $2.50 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas and NGL realizations of approximately $10 per barrel, the Company projects full-year and fourth quarter 2020 adjusted free cash flow in excess of $350 million and $100 million, respectively.

In the third quarter, the Company invested approximately $35 million while delivering total production of 17.7 million Boe, or approximately 192,000 Boe per day, and oil production of 6.0 million Bbls, or approximately 65,000 Bbls per day. In the fourth quarter, the Company expects to invest approximately $110 million operating both a Wattenberg drilling rig and completion crew throughout the quarter with minimal planned investments in the Delaware Basin. Both total production and oil production are expected to decrease less than ten percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter and average approximately 175,000 Boe per day and 60,000 Bbls per day, respectively.

In Wattenberg, the Company operated one drilling rig throughout the third quarter and a completion crew for the month of September, resulting in 17 spuds and two turn-in-lines (“TIL”) for the quarter. Due to a lack of new TILs and the timing of returning to production previously shut-in, high GOR wells, average daily production was relatively flat while average daily oil production decreased approximately six percent on a sequential basis. Additionally, the Company has realized several Wattenberg drilling and completion efficiencies throughout 2020, including improved extended reach lateral spud-to-spud drill times to an average of six days, and an increase in the number of completion stages per day. These efficiencies may result in a slightly accelerated cadence of spuds and TILs in the fourth quarter of 2020 and all of 2021.

The Company is currently inactive from both a drilling and completion standpoint in the Delaware Basin; however, due to late second quarter TILs, oil production and total production in the third quarter increased eight and ten percent, respectively, compared to the second quarter.

The table below provides additional 2020 financial guidance:

Low High Production (MBoe/d) 175 185 Capital Investments (millions) $ 500 $ 550 Operating Expenses LOE (millions) $ 160 $ 165 Transportation, gathering & processing expense (“TGP”) ($/Boe) $ 1.00 $ 1.15 Production taxes (% of Crude oil, natural gas & NGLs sales) 5.0 % 6.0 % General & Administrative expense (“G&A”) (millions) $ 135 $ 140

2021 Preliminary Outlook

The Company’s preliminary 2021 Outlook remains unchanged from an operational standpoint as it contemplates total capital investment between $500 million and $600 million. PDC projects drilling, completion and facility costs in each basin to decrease five to ten percent compared to its previously stated cost estimates of approximately $400 per foot in Wattenberg and approximately $850 per foot in the Delaware Basin. These potential savings are subject to market conditions and will likely be partially offset by the aforementioned Wattenberg operating efficiencies resulting in additional spuds and TILs late in 2021. Assuming $40 per Bbl WTI oil, $2.75 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas and NGL realizations of approximately $10 per barrel, the Company projects to generate approximately $300 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2021.

PDC continues to prioritize meaningful adjusted free cash flow generation while delivering zero to low single digit annual growth for both total production and oil production. The previously disclosed 2021 expectations of 175,000 to 185,000 Boe per day and 64,000 to 68,000 barrels per day for both total production and oil production, respectively, remain unchanged and are consistent with the current 2020 guidance ranges. The Company will continue to monitor the aforementioned operating efficiencies as it balances production and capital spend with minimizing potential operating downtime in an effort to generate consistent, sustainable adjusted free cash flow.

Hedging Overview

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has approximately 4.1 million Bbls of oil hedges at a weighted-average floor price of approximately $58 per Bbl. The Company’s remaining swaps and costless collars represent approximately 70 percent of its projected oil volumes through year-end. Approximately 40 percent of the Company’s estimated gas production in the fourth quarter of 2020 is protected at approximately $2 per Mcf. PDC’s 2021 hedge positions protect nearly 45 percent of its estimated oil volumes and 55 percent of its projected natural gas volumes at weighted-average floor prices of approximately $45 per barrel and $2.45 per Mcf, respectively.

The Company’s hedging strategy is predicated on systematically layering in oil and natural gas swaps and costless collars, as well as evaluating basis swaps and physical hedges when appropriate.

Oil and Gas Production, Sales and Operating Cost Data

Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales, excluding net settlements on derivatives, increased to $315 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $307 million in the comparable 2019 period. The increase in sales between periods was due to a 39 percent increase in production being partially offset by a 26 percent reduction in sales price to $17.79 per Boe from $24.18 per Boe. The decrease in sales price per Boe was driven by a 29 percent decrease in weighted-average oil price outweighing a ten percent and 18 percent increase in weighted-average realized natural gas and NGL prices, respectively. The increase in production between periods was due to the merger with SRC Energy, Inc. (“SRC”) in January 2020. The combined revenue from crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales and net settlements received on commodity derivative instruments increased 24 percent between periods to $382 million from $309 million.

The following table provides weighted-average sales price, by area, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, excluding net settlements on derivatives and TGP:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Percent

Change 2020 2019 Percent

Change Crude oil (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 4,888 3,525 38.7 % 14,984 10,777 39.0 % Delaware Basin 1,141 1,328 (14.1 ) % 3,149 3,500 (10.0 ) % Total 6,029 4,853 24.2 % 18,133 14,277 27.0 % Weighted-average price $ 37.49 $ 52.70 (28.9 ) % $ 32.59 $ 53.30 (38.9 ) % Natural gas (MMcf) Wattenberg Field 35,450 22,945 54.5 % 105,286 67,139 56.8 % Delaware Basin 6,297 6,328 (0.5 ) % 18,516 16,777 10.4 % Total 41,747 29,273 42.6 % 123,802 83,916 47.5 % Weighted-average price $ 1.00 $ 0.91 9.9 % $ 0.91 $ 1.31 (30.5 ) % NGLs (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 4,006 2,178 83.9 % 11,037 6,086 81.4 % Delaware Basin 708 805 (12.0 ) % 1,991 2,005 (0.7 ) % Total 4,714 2,983 58.0 % 13,028 8,091 61.0 % Weighted-average price $ 9.97 $ 8.43 18.3 % $ 8.12 $ 11.92 (31.9 ) % Crude oil equivalent (MBoe) Wattenberg Field 14,803 9,527 55.4 % 43,569 28,053 55.3 % Delaware Basin 2,898 3,187 (9.1 ) % 8,225 8,301 (0.9 ) % Total 17,701 12,714 39.2 % 51,794 36,354 42.5 % Weighted-average price $ 17.79 $ 24.18 (26.4 ) % $ 15.62 $ 26.61 (41.3 ) %

Production costs for the third quarter of 2020, which include LOE, production taxes and TGP, were $76 million, or $4.32 per Boe, compared to $61 million, or $4.77 per Boe, in the third quarter of 2019. LOE improved 26 percent between periods to $2.11 per Boe from $2.87 per Boe. The improvement in LOE per Boe is primarily due to efficiency-gains realized through compressor management and reduced overtime as well as vendor price concessions. TGP increased 59 percent between periods to $1.38 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 from $0.87 per Boe in the comparable 2019 period. The increase between periods was primarily due to the accounting treatment of new transportation agreements and amendments to existing crude oil sales contracts resulting in increases to both TGP and realized prices.

The following table provides the components of production costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease operating expenses $ 37.3 $ 36.5 $ 122.7 $ 106.0 Production taxes 14.6 13.0 40.9 57.8 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 24.4 11.0 54.8 34.6 Total $ 76.3 $ 60.5 $ 218.4 $ 198.4





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease operating expenses per Boe $ 2.11 $ 2.87 $ 2.37 $ 2.92 Production taxes per Boe 0.83 1.03 0.79 1.59 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses per Boe 1.38 0.87 1.06 0.95 Total per Boe $ 4.32 $ 4.77 $ 4.22 $ 5.46

Financial Results

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $31 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the comparable 2019 period. The year-over-year change was due to the increase in commodity price risk management loss, partially offset by the decrease in depreciation expense between periods. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $104 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted net loss of $25 million in the comparable 2019 period. The year-over-year change is primarily due to the increase in realized settlements of derivatives in the quarter.

Net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $280 million compared to $234 million in the comparable 2019 period. Adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, was approximately $260 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $202 million in the comparable 2019 period. The year-over-year increase in each metric was primarily due to the increase in realized settlements of our derivatives between periods.

G&A, which includes cash and non-cash expense, was $32 million, or $1.84 per Boe, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $41 million, or $3.23 per Boe, in 2019. Third quarter 2019 G&A includes approximately $5 million, or $0.42 per Boe, of legal-related expenses primarily associated with the SRC acquisition. Excluding these expenses would have resulted in third quarter 2020 G&A per Boe reflecting a 35 percent improvement between periods.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

We use "adjusted cash flows from operations," "adjusted free cash flow (deficit)," "adjusted net income (loss)" and "adjusted EBITDAX," non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, for internal management reporting, when evaluating period-to-period changes and, in some cases, in providing public guidance on possible future results. In addition, we believe these are measures of our fundamental business and can be useful to us, investors, lenders and other parties in the evaluation of our performance relative to our peers and in assessing acquisition opportunities and capital expenditure projects. These supplemental measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) or cash flows from operations, investing or financing activities and should not be viewed as liquidity measures or indicators of cash flows reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies In the future, we may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help us and our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit). We believe adjusted cash flows from operations can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe adjusted free cash flow (deficit) provides additional information that may be useful in an investor analysis of our ability to generate cash from operating activities from our existing oil and gas asset base to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders in the period in which the related transactions occurred. We exclude from this measure cash receipts and expenditures related to acquisitions and divestitures of oil and gas properties and capital expenditures for other properties and equipment, which are not reflective of the cash generated or used by ongoing activities on our existing producing properties and, in the case of acquisitions and divestitures, may be evaluated separately in terms of their impact on our performance and liquidity. Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures. For example, we may have mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures which are not deducted from the adjusted free cash flow measure.

We are unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. We believe that forward-looking estimates of adjusted cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of our ability to generate cash from our operations.

Adjusted net income (loss). We believe that adjusted net income (loss) provides additional transparency into operating trends, such as production, realized sales prices, operating costs and net settlements on commodity derivative contracts, because it disregards changes in our net income (loss) from mark-to-market adjustments resulting from net changes in the fair value of our unsettled commodity derivative contracts, and these changes are not directly reflective of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDAX. We believe that adjusted EBITDAX provides additional transparency into operating trends because it reflects the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, accounting methods or historical cost basis. In addition, because adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain non-cash expenses, we believe it is not a measure of income, but rather a measure of our liquidity and ability to generate sufficient cash for exploration, development and acquisitions and to service our debt obligations.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, we included a reconciling item for gains or losses on the sale of properties and equipment when calculating adjusted EBITDAX, thereby no longer including such gains or losses in our reported adjusted EBITDAX. We believe this methodology for calculating adjusted EBITDAX will enable greater comparability to our peers, as well as consistent treatment of adjustments for impairment and gains or losses on the sale of properties and equipment. For comparability, all prior periods presented have been conformed to the aforementioned methodology.

Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Deficit) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operations to adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit): Net cash from operating activities $ 280.1 $ 233.5 $ 649.3 $ 651.0 Changes in assets and liabilities (18.7 ) (31.1 ) 3.5 (49.1 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 261.4 202.4 652.8 601.9 Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties (57.6 ) (237.8 ) (445.5 ) (755.8 ) Change in accounts payable related to capital expenditures for oil and gas development activities 24.2 74.2 31.4 32.9 Adjusted free cash flow (deficit) $ 228.0 $ 38.8 $ 238.7 $ (121.0 )





Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (30.8 ) $ 15.9 $ (717.6 ) $ (35.7 ) Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments 68.1 (54.9 ) (245.9 ) 87.9 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 66.9 1.8 227.5 (19.8 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (1) — 12.7 — (16.3 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 104.2 $ (24.5 ) $ (736.0 ) $ 16.1 Earnings per share, diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.25 $ (7.34 ) $ (0.55 ) Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments 0.68 (0.87 ) (2.52 ) 1.35 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 0.67 0.03 2.33 (0.30 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (1) — 0.20 — (0.25 ) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 1.04 $ (0.39 ) $ (7.53 ) $ 0.25 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 100.2 62.5 97.8 64.9

(1) Due to the full valuation allowance recorded against our net deferred tax assets, there is no tax effect for the three or nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDAX Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (30.8 ) $ 15.9 $ (717.6 ) $ (35.7 ) Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments 68.1 (54.9 ) (245.9 ) 87.9 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 66.9 1.8 227.5 (19.8 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 5.4 5.9 17.4 18.1 Interest expense, net 21.0 17.8 67.0 53.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 0.2 10.7 (3.5 ) (4.2 ) Impairment of properties and equipment 1.2 0.2 882.3 37.0 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.2 0.2 1.0 3.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 144.5 171.8 470.2 491.8 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2.4 1.4 7.4 4.5 Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment (0.3 ) 43.9 (0.6 ) 9.6 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 278.8 $ 214.7 $ 705.2 $ 646.4 Cash from operating activities to adjusted EBITDAX: Net cash from operating activities $ 280.1 $ 233.5 $ 649.3 $ 651.0 Interest expense, net 21.0 17.8 67.0 53.7 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (3.6 ) (3.4 ) (12.5 ) (10.1 ) Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.2 0.2 1.0 3.5 Other (0.2 ) (2.3 ) (3.1 ) (2.6 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (18.7 ) (31.1 ) 3.5 (49.1 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 278.8 $ 214.7 $ 705.2 $ 646.4





PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales $ 314,920 $ 307,409 $ 809,156 $ 967,464 Commodity price risk management gain (loss), net (68,061 ) 54,867 245,851 (87,858 ) Other income 2,358 3,667 5,656 11,495 Total revenues 249,217 365,943 1,060,663 891,101 Costs, expenses and other Lease operating expenses 37,338 36,498 122,680 106,047 Production taxes 14,621 13,039 40,937 57,849 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 24,399 10,999 54,844 34,631 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 162 209 1,026 3,492 General and administrative expense 32,490 41,091 130,007 123,497 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 144,504 171,839 470,152 491,784 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,420 1,356 7,398 4,503 Impairment of properties and equipment 1,221 167 882,327 37,021 Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment (289 ) 43,872 (642 ) 9,599 Other expenses 1,936 2,492 6,083 8,882 Total costs, expenses and other 258,802 321,562 1,714,812 877,305 Income (loss) from operations (9,585 ) 44,381 (654,149 ) 13,796 Interest expense, net (21,022 ) (17,811 ) (66,977 ) (53,679 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (30,607 ) 26,570 (721,126 ) (39,883 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (176 ) (10,662 ) 3,496 4,163 Net income (loss) $ (30,783 ) $ 15,908 $ (717,630 ) $ (35,720 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ 0.25 $ (7.34 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.25 $ (7.34 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 99,617 62,547 97,762 64,835 Diluted 99,617 62,595 97,762 64,835





PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,818 $ 963 Accounts receivable, net 207,151 266,354 Fair value of derivatives 138,652 28,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,964 8,635 Total current assets 361,585 304,030 Properties and equipment, net 4,885,234 4,095,202 Fair value of derivatives 13,027 3,746 Other assets 72,682 45,702 Total Assets $ 5,332,528 $ 4,448,680 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 103,504 $ 98,934 Production tax liability 122,555 76,236 Fair value of derivatives 63,957 2,921 Funds held for distribution 174,084 98,393 Accrued interest payable 21,179 14,284 Other accrued expenses 81,892 70,462 Current portion of long-term debt 190,608 — Total current liabilities 757,779 361,230 Long-term debt 1,525,999 1,177,226 Deferred income taxes — 195,841 Asset retirement obligations 133,356 95,051 Fair value of derivatives 46,460 692 Other liabilities 250,535 283,133 Total liabilities 2,714,129 2,113,173 Stockholders' equity Common shares - par value $0.01 per share, 150,000,000 authorized, 99,639,727 and 61,652,412 issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 996 617 Additional paid-in capital 3,383,648 2,384,309 Accumulated Deficit (765,575 ) (47,945 ) Treasury shares - at cost, 17,150 and 34,922

as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (670 ) (1,474 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,618,399 2,335,507 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,332,528 $ 4,448,680





PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (30,783 ) $ 15,908 $ (717,630 ) $ (35,720 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) to reconcile to net cash from operating activities: Net change in fair value of unsettled commodity derivatives 134,956 (53,022 ) (18,338 ) 68,058 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 144,504 171,839 470,152 491,784 Impairment of properties and equipment 1,221 167 882,327 37,021 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,420 1,356 7,398 4,503 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,405 5,866 17,441 18,124 Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment (289 ) 43,872 (642 ) 9,599 Amortization and write-off of debt discount, premium and issuance costs 3,605 3,408 12,546 10,139 Deferred income taxes (1 ) 10,586 (2,431 ) (4,389 ) Other 293 2,366 1,950 2,761 Changes in assets and liabilities 18,719 31,143 (3,461 ) 49,092 Net cash from operating activities 280,050 233,489 649,312 650,972 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties (57,575 ) (237,790 ) (445,505 ) (755,828 ) Capital expenditures for other properties and equipment (5 ) (5,069 ) (1,940 ) (15,522 ) Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties — (8,299 ) (139,812 ) (12,445 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment 155 374 1,539 1,528 Proceeds from divestitures 1,734 2,616 1,796 202,046 Restricted cash — — — 8,001 Net cash from investing activities (55,691 ) (248,168 ) (583,922 ) (572,220 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility and other borrowings 167,600 410,000 1,485,600 1,300,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility and other borrowings (535,600 ) (343,000 ) (1,204,600 ) (1,235,500 ) Proceeds from senior notes 148,500 — 148,500 — Payment of debt issuance costs (1,531 ) (17 ) (6,197 ) (53 ) Purchase of treasury shares — (48,552 ) (23,819 ) (142,665 ) Purchase of treasury shares for employee stock-based compensation tax withholding obligations (232 ) (157 ) (8,412 ) (3,874 ) Redemption of senior notes — — (452,153 ) — Principal payments under financing lease obligations (469 ) (504 ) (1,454 ) (1,492 ) Other — 2 — — Net cash from financing activities (221,732 ) 17,772 (62,535 ) (83,584 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,627 3,093 2,855 (4,832 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,191 1,474 963 9,399 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,818 $ 4,567 $ 3,818 $ 4,567

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

