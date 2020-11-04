Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IntriCon to Present at the Virtual 2020 Stifel Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that Scott Longval, IntriCon’s President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming Virtual 2020 Stifel Healthcare Conference.

IntriCon is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.

About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investorrelations@intricon.com

