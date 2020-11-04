AMSC Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Company to host conference call tomorrow, November 5 at 10:00 am ET

/EIN News/ -- AYER, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™, and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $21.1 million compared with $14.0 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase was a result of higher Grid and Wind segment revenues versus the year ago period. The higher Grid segment revenues are primarily due to increased D-VAR shipments, versus the year ago period.

AMSC’s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.



Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on September 30, 2020 totaled $57.7 million, compared with $62.2 million at June 30, 2020.

"Our strong balance sheet and the addition of NEPSI to our Grid team changes the scale of our business and should place AMSC in a strong position for continued diversified growth," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending December 31, 2020, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $22 million to $25 million. The Company’s net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 is expected not to exceed $6.0 million, or $0.23 per share, excluding any potential tax impacts due to the acquisition of Northeast Power Systems, Inc. (“NEPSI”) on October 1, 2020. The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) is expected not to exceed $5.5 million, or $0.21 per share. The Company expects positive operating cash flow of up to $1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on December 31, 2020, to be no less than $80 million. This guidance reflects the $26 million in cash that the Company paid in connection with its acquisition of NEPSI on October 1, 2020, and $51.4 million in approximate net proceeds from the Company’s stock offering which closed on October 26, 2020.

Conference Call Reminder

In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 and using conference ID 2509059. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference ID 2509059.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Grid $ 16,347 $ 11,489 $ 34,062 $ 21,345 Wind 4,770 2,523 8,267 6,437 Total revenues 21,117 14,012 42,329 27,782 Cost of revenues 15,596 10,248 31,768 22,441 Gross margin 5,521 3,764 10,561 5,341 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,719 2,398 5,218 4,871 Selling, general and administrative 5,887 5,400 11,524 10,655 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 121 85 242 170 Total operating expenses 8,727 7,883 16,984 15,696 Operating loss (3,206 ) (4,119 ) (6,423 ) (10,355 ) Change in fair value of warrants — 1,145 — 4,092 Interest income, net 161 335 320 840 Other (expense)/income, net (476 ) 1,520 (646 ) 976 Loss before income tax expense (3,521 ) (1,119 ) (6,749 ) (4,447 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 191 (294 ) 380 (83 ) Net loss $ (3,712 ) $ (825 ) $ (7,129 ) $ (4,364 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 21,860 20,656 21,775 20,586 Diluted 21,860 20,723 21,775 20,736

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,246 $ 24,699 Marketable securities 10,191 30,149 Accounts receivable, net 16,810 16,987 Inventory 14,155 18,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,496 2,959 Restricted cash 508 508 Total current assets 86,406 94,277 Marketable securities — 5,046 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,140 8,565 Intangibles, net 3,309 3,550 Right-of-use assets 3,907 3,359 Goodwill 1,719 1,719 Restricted cash 5,782 5,657 Deferred tax assets 1,631 1,551 Other assets 333 385 Total assets $ 111,227 $ 124,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 18,470 $ 22,091 Lease liability, current portion 568 439 Deferred revenue, current portion 13,547 18,430 Total current liabilities 32,585 40,960 Deferred revenue, long term portion 8,409 7,712 Lease liability, long term portion 3,430 3,000 Deferred tax liabilities 352 180 Other liabilities 31 38 Total liabilities 44,807 51,890 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 234 229 Additional paid-in capital 1,055,548 1,053,507 Treasury stock (3,336 ) (2,666 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262 ) (216 ) Accumulated deficit (985,764 ) (978,635 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,420 72,219 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,227 $ 124,109

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,129 ) $ (4,364 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 2,009 2,262 Stock-based compensation expense 1,758 646 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,250 196 Change in fair value of warrants — (4,092 ) Non-cash interest income — (112 ) Other non-cash items 233 (888 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents 272 — Changes in operating asset and liability accounts: Accounts receivable 157 (2,244 ) Inventory 3,591 (3,589 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (866 ) (1,810 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,192 ) 2,799 Deferred revenue (4,636 ) 711 Net cash used in operating activities (6,553 ) (10,485 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,326 ) (1,736 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 3,001 Purchase of marketable securities — (10,000 ) Sale of marketable securities 25,006 — Change in other assets 63 66 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities 23,743 (8,669 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of treasury stock (670 ) (505 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and ESPP 99 100 Net cash used in financing activities (571 ) (405 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 53 (74 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,672 (19,633 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,864 78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 47,536 $ 58,565

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (3,712 ) $ (825 ) $ (7,129 ) $ (4,364 ) Stock-based compensation 849 397 1,758 646 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 121 85 242 170 Change in fair value of warrants — (1,145 ) — (4,092 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,743 ) $ (1,488 ) $ (5,129 ) $ (7,640 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 21,860 20,656 21,775 20,586 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 21,860 20,723 21,775 20,736

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO NON-GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

Six months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Operating cash flow $ (6,553 ) $ (10,485 ) Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses) — 1,000 Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ (6,553 ) $ (9,485 )

Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months

ending December 31,

2020 Net loss $ (6.0 ) Stock-based compensation 1.4 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.1 Non-GAAP net loss $ (5.5 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.21 ) Shares outstanding 26.6





Note: Non-GAAP net loss is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; changes in fair value of warrants; other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company no longer has any warrants outstanding, therefore the Company's non-GAAP net loss guidance does not include the impact from this adjustment. Actual non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2020, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above.

Non-GAAP operating cash flow is defined by the Company as operating cash flow before: Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses); and other unusual cash flows or items. The Company believes non-GAAP operating cash flow assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s operating cash flow across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-recurring cash items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating cash flow.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss is set forth in the table above.

