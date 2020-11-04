Work at Cambridge Springs Bridge in Crawford County Expected to Cause Short-Term Traffic Impacts

​Work on the new the bridge that will carry Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County require some traffic impacts the week of November 9, 2020.

Placement of the second span of beams on the southern end of the bridge is expected to take place November 11, 2020, weather permitting.

Through the week of November 9 to 13, 2020, motorists may encounter flaggers, traffic delays and possible stoppages, in the area of the bridge, especially at the intersection of Route 6 (Main Street) and Route 408 (Church Street).

Once the second span of beams are in place, work will move to pouring the concrete deck, barriers, and roadway approaches. The bridge is expected to open in spring 2021.

In connection with the work, a pedestrian detour is posted using Railroad Street, Grant Street (Route 1025) and McClellan Street (Route 1006). A vehicle detour remains in place using Grant Street and McClellan Street.

The contractor is Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA. The contract cost is $3,816,000, which is to be paid with 20 percent state funds and 80 percent federal funds.

Additional information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1, click on the Construction and Roadwork link under the Resource heading, then pick the Crawford County tile and choose Cambridge Springs Bridge Replacement.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

