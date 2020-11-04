Work Wrapping Up on First Year of the Route 8 Reconstruction Project in Venango County

​The first year of the $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County is coming to a close.

During the first year of the project, various work was done to the northbound lanes of Route 8 in Sandycreek, Irwin, and Victory townships, including breaking the existing concrete to create a base for the new asphalt pavement, bridge rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacements, and sign updates.

For the work to be completed, northbound traffic has been detoured to the southbound lanes. That detour is expected to be lifted on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Once northbound traffic is shifted, minor repairs and line painting updates will be made to the southbound lanes of Route 8. The southbound detour, which is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Route 308, is scheduled to be lifted Monday, November 9, 2020, weather permitting.

In the second year of the project, the southbound lanes will be reconstructed, and several bridges will be rehabilitated. Traffic will once again be detoured to Old Route 8 in spring 2021. During the final phase of the project, all northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured from Route 8 at the southern portion of the work area and rehabilitation work will be done to the bridge over Georgetown Road, including roadway approaches, deck surfacing and barrier repairs.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc of State College, PA. The contract cost is $32,645,000, which will be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Route 8 Reconstruction Project tile.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #