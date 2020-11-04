Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Shares Important Information about CoolSculpting
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics is the leading provider of CoolSculpting, BOTOX, and a variety of other medical aesthetics services in Regina.REGINA, SK, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics is the leading provider of CoolSculpting, BOTOX, and a variety of other medical aesthetics services in Regina. Recently, they shared useful information on the differences between CoolSculpting and liposuction. Understanding these differences is critical in making sure patients choose the right option for their needs and goals.
First, they note that CoolSculpting has minimal side effects which include redness, numbness, and soreness. Any side effects are commonly diminished on their own within two weeks. It is also pain-free and won’t damage the skin. Liposuction on the other hand has many potential side effects and leaves some scarring.
They also discuss how CoolSculpting comes with less risk than traditional liposuction because it’s a non-invasive and non-surgical procedure. After a CoolSculpting treatment, the body will naturally get rid of the fat cells that are killed using a specialized machine, which means there is no need for incisions or stitches.
Patients should also note that any downtime or recovery from CoolSculpting is drastically shortened–and often entirely eliminated–compared to that of liposuction. When patients go to Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics for a painless CoolSculpting treatment, they can expect to return to business as usual immediately after.
Most appointments should take somewhere between 1- hours, after which the area may feel slightly tender or numb. This is a much better alternative to the lengthy recovery times that come with liposuction.
Finally, Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics discusses how effective CoolSculpting is for targeted results. Generally, patients will see a 20-25% reduction in fat in treated areas. For those looking to target specific areas, this is a much more reasonable approach than liposuction that is also a fraction of the cost.
