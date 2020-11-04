Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fall Mountain Lion Hunting To Close In HD’s 212, 215 & 217

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Wednesday, November 04, 2020

The hunting of all mountain lions in western Montana hunting districts 212, 215 and 217 which includes portions of Granite, Powell, Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties, will close at one half hour after sunset on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

These districts will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lions for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.    

Fall Mountain Lion Hunting To Close In HD's 212, 215 & 217

