SPED Proportionate Share Worksheet for Non-Public Schools – 2021-2022 – Open November 2, 2020 – December 16, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public School Districts Only

All school districts (including districts that do NOT have approved/accredited non-public schools or exempt home schools located within the district’s jurisdiction) are required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to complete and submit the 2021-2022 IDEA Proportionate Share application. This collection is found under the “Data Collection” tab in the portal. This collection is based on the October 1, 2020 child count of eligible children with disabilities (ages 3-21) and determines the amount of IDEA funds that must be expended for eligible parentally placed children with disabilities in an accredited/approved nonpublic school and/or an exempt home school within the school district boundaries.

