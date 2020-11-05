Blue Raven Solar is One of the Highest-Rated Companies for Work-Life Balance During COVID-19
Glassdoor ranked Blue Raven Solar as one of the top ten companies in the US for work-life balance during the global pandemic
The Blue Raven team proved resilient, generous, and strong--and maybe a bit lucky, as well--and we turned a year that started out looking scary into our best year so far.”OREM , UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassdoor named Blue Raven Solar the tenth highest-rated company for work-life balance during the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. Glassdoor analyzed reviews from the past six months to reveal which employers actually prioritized the well-being of their employees during this difficult time.
— Trevor Weed, COO of Blue Raven Solar
Millions of employers and employees alike were affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and for many, the concept of work-life balance has diminished or disappeared. From working remotely to extending hours to keep businesses afloat, the line between home and work life has been blurred.
“The pandemic and so many other things happening in 2020 have caused a lot of stress for so many people my age, but my job has not added to that stress and I really value that,” said Marcela Marrugo, an employee at Blue Raven Solar. “Blue Raven has done a great job at keeping employees updated along the way and making sure we feel heard.”
Blue Raven prioritized its team members throughout the global pandemic and continues to do so today. Among other things, leadership has asked for periodic, actionable feedback from employees and managers are flexible with schedules and meetings. At a time when most employees were working remotely, Ben Peterson, the CEO at Blue Raven Solar, conducted weekly Zoom meetings to go over current events and give updates regarding the company, sales, and other pandemic related news. The company also provided virtual resources for mental health.
Regarding the company’s response to the pandemic, Trevor Weed, COO at Blue Raven Solar, stated, “The leadership team at Blue Raven Solar was thoughtful in its approach and ultimately avoided layoffs and furloughs. The Blue Raven team proved resilient, generous, and strong—and maybe a bit lucky, as well—and we turned a year that started out looking scary into our best year so far.”
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. In 2020, Blue Raven Solar has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 list, Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, and ColoradoBiz’s Top Companies list, among other awards.
Glassdoor’s top-rated companies for work-life balance come from a variety of industries, showing that work-life balance can be a priority at any company.
To learn more about Glassdoor’s research and the other companies on the list, visit www.glassdoor.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar Marketing
+1 800-377-4480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn