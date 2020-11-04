AlloVir Announces Oral Data Presentations at 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that it will present three abstracts as oral presentations that support its pipeline of allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell therapies during the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place virtually December 5 – 8, 2020.



Details of the presentations at ASH are as follows:

Presentation Title: Using Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, SARS-CoV-2-specific T Cells to Treat High Risk Patients with COVID-19*

Session Name: Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Adoptive Cell Therapy beyond CAR T cells

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET)

Presenter: Spyridoula Vasileiou, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Methodist Hospital

Abstract Number: 612

*This abstract will be highlighted in an ASH press briefing on Saturday, December 5, 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET.)

Presentation Title: Treatment of severe, drug-refractory viral infections with allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell therapy in patients following HSCT: Results from a phase 2 Study

Session Name: Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Adoptive Cell Therapy beyond CAR T cells

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. PT (12:15 p.m. ET)

Presenter: Ifigeneia Tzannou, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Methodist Hospital

Abstract Number: 609

Presentation Title: Economic and Clinical Burden of Virus Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis in Patients Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Session Name: Health Services Research—Malignant Conditions (Lymphoid Disease) I

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. PT (5:45 p.m. ET)

Presenter: Joseph P. McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center

Abstract Number: 747

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com .

