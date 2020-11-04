Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-35 ramp closures at 27th Avenue West in Duluth beginning Nov. 9 (Nov. 4, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – The northbound I-35 exit ramp to 27th Avenue West and the 27th Avenue West ramp to southbound I-35 in Duluth will be closed Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13. Detour signs will be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times. For more information on road conditions, closures and detour routes, check www.511mn.org before traveling,

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about the Twin Ports Interchange project visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/index.html, or call the Twin Ports Interchange Hotline at 218-343-3748. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

