Hwy 19 New Prague project pauses until 2021 (Nov. 4, 2020)

Detour removed today

MANKATO, Minn. – The reconstruction of Highway 19 in downtown New Prague has been wrapped up until the 2021 construction season and the detour removed today, November 4.

The detour for 2021 will remain the same as the 2020 detour.

Motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 19/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 included work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at www.newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

###