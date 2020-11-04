DLI issues 20,000 UI payments for the week of October 26 through October 30

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that 20,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $7.5M were issued the week of October 26 through October 30, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, and Extended Benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020, was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of October 26 through October 30:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 26-Oct $2,190,711 - $168,702 $40,512 $893,298 $158,015 $3,446,047 10,338 27-Oct $412,972 $33,600 $1,303,766 $55,904 $125,426 $19,307 $1,955,256 6,661 28-Oct $323,627 - $314,891 $124,200 $78,793 $11,518 $851,632 1,419 29-Oct $263,124 - $301,787 $110,881 $55,951 $11,446 $733,793 994 30-Oct $284,562 - $229,555 $62,207 $47,776 $2,596 $629,042 651 Total $3,474,996 $33,600 $2,318,701 $393,704 $1,201,244 $202,882 $7,615,770 20,063

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have multiple payments in that total, or one payment representing multiple weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.