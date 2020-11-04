Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Landscape Architect Scott Hostetler’s Atlanta Estate

Chateau de l’Imaginaire at 4455 Harris Trail NW, Buckhead, Atlanta, GA A favored and familiar Hollywood film location Located in exclusive and affluent Buckhead European-style gardens and resort-style saltwater pool Designed for lavish, grand-scale entertaining

Chateau de l’Imaginaire in favorable Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia is now Sold after only 15 days of auction exposure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Chateau de l’Imaginaire, located in exclusive Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia, has sold in cooperation with agent Debbie Sonenshine of Coldwell Banker, and the buyer’s agent Katy Kassam of Keller Williams Realty North Atlanta.

Previously offered for $4.5 million, the property sold on October 29th pre-auction for $3.6 million after just 15 days of auction exposure, after having been listed on and off the traditional market for over 3 years. The global exposure resulted in over 12,000+ website/page views, 596 prospects, 34 open house visitors, and 19 showings by interested buyers.

“This was my first time working with Concierge Auctions, and I cannot recommend their savvy marketing and sales team enough. Together, our combined efforts brought wide attention to this one-of-a-kind estate, ultimately resulting in a pre-auction offer accepted by our seller,” said Sonenshine.

Previously owned by internationally-acclaimed landscape architect Scott Hostetler, most noted for his designs at the Disneyland Hotel in Hong Kong, and formerly owned by three-time Super Bowl Champion Steve Wallace, the home has appeared in countless Hollywood television, film, and music video productions, including filming for networks such as VH1, Bravo, and Lifetime and multiple Grammy-award winning recording artists, including Future and more. Conceived for entertaining on a grand scale, the estate features a two-story great room/ballroom that can accommodate up to 75 guests, soaring 10-plus foot ceilings throughout, and sprawling, manicured, European-style gardens.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Chateau de l’Imaginaire will result in a new home built for a family in need.

