Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division Secures More Than $2 Million for Families Deceived by Business Offering Administrative Surrogacy Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Consumer Protection Division has secured close to $3 million following a trial against The Surrogacy Group, LLC and its owner, Gregory Blosser, for misconduct relating to providing administrative services to couples seeking to have a baby through surrogacy. The court found TSG and Blosser liable for more than $2 million in consumer restitution and $720,000 in civil penalties for unfair and deceptive business conduct.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is despicable and heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of families hoping for a baby and personally pocket funds intended to cover pregnant surrogates’ medical expenses. This misconduct is unacceptable, and I am proud of my office for pursuing justice for these families who have been scammed during their most vulnerable times.”

TSG’s unfair and deceptive conduct includes:

Making false or misleading representations to solicit business from intended parents;

Accepting large fees for services that TSG failed to provide; and

Misappropriating funds for Gregory Blosser’s personal use.

At trial, the Attorney General’s Office presented facts showing that Blosser used the consumers’ funds to pay for cruise purchases, medical spa visits and concert tickets, among other outrageous personal expenditures, while intended parents lost thousands of dollars to TSG and Blosser’s scheme. The court’s trial order and final judgment awarding monetary relief follows the court’s previous entry of a final default judgment imposing a permanent injunction against TSG and Blosser, finding that the defendants violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. The previously-entered permanent injunction prohibits TSG or Blosser from ever offering or providing surrogacy administrative services again. To read the trial order and final judgment, click

