Dr. Ryan Scholz named new state veterinarian at ODA

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Ryan Scholz as the new ODA State Veterinarian, effective November 2, 2020. Dr. Scholz brings extensive experience in emergency management and animal disease control.

“Ryan is a smart, talented leader who has the ability to elevate his team in both the day-to-day work at ODA and in emergency situations where strong coordination skills and confidence are crucial,” said ODA Director Alexis Taylor. “I look forward to working with him as he continues to turn his ideas into real-world success.”

Dr. Scholz joined ODA in 2012 as a district veterinarian serving Western Oregon. To-date, Dr. Scholz’s contributions to the Animal Health Program have made many of the technological advances in the program possible and have helped improve the program’s ability to serve customer needs. As state veterinarian, Dr. Scholz will serve as the chief livestock disease control official for the state. He will also provide leadership in addressing Oregon’s animal health concerns and will administer ODA’s statutorily mandated disease control responsibilities.

During his work with ODA, Dr. Scholz also added Emergency Preparedness Coordinator to his job duties. In 2018, he led an Oregon team of animal rescue experts to Paradise, California after the Camp Fire burned more than 153,000 acres and displaced more than 10,000 pets and livestock. Most recently, Dr. Scholz helped coordinate animal evacuations and veterinary care for more than 5,000 pets and livestock displaced by the Oregon wildfires that burned more than a million acres statewide.

Dr. Scholz is a proud graduate of Oregon State University, earning two undergraduate degrees, a Masters of Public Health and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.