Data Bridge Market Research Announces its new offices in Canada; to gain footprints in North America

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research, a global leader in management consulting and market research announced the expansion of their business entities in 2 major cities In Canada namely Toronto and Vancouver, to meet the exponential growth and to exploit a diverse pool of high-tech talents in the North American region. The new office space in Toronto and Vancouver doubles the offices' footprints and promotes the growth plan of the company in the coming financial years.



Our expansion in Canada marks a landmark in DBMR's success, as we bring our world-class services to new audiences and various business investors. We will expand our portfolio by connecting the dots of success. The decision to extend our business has been a sensible step in our company's development plan. This will enable DBMR to increase the potential to further increase resources and personnel in our research department, business development, and customer support. Also, to increase the company's ability to provide services in/for the current and future markets.

We are pleased to provide our finest services to the customers in Canada and the United States. "This expansion will further extend the global reach of Data Bridge Market Research as we expand into new channels."

Data Bridge Market Research Inc. plans to be fully functional and add more consultants to their new offices. With more than 180% growth in the last 4 quarters, DBMR is looking to provide better and more direct services to the ever-growing list of clienteles. DBMR plans to open their Asian Entity in Singapore and Middle Eastern entity in Dubai in the next two years marking the groundbreaking success the company had in the last 5 years.

The company has doubled in size over the last year and is supporting more than 50% of the world's fortune 500 companies and increasing their client portfolios every quarter. Some of the latest client acquisitions of world's leading clients, including ABB, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Fujifilm, Medtronic, Microsoft, Novartis AG, Siemens, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, Nestle, Danone, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, DSM, General Electric and Agilent Technologies, among others.

Data Bridge Market Research, Inc.

Data Bridge Market Research Inc. is the Canadian entity for Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd headquartered in India. Registered in Vancouver. The subsidiary is more focused on management consulting and client engagement in the North and South American regions. DBMR aims to be one of the most service-oriented management consulting firms around the globe.

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. "Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve."

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

