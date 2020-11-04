Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LEXINGTON BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED FOR OPERATING WITHOUT RETAIL LICENSE AFTER MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Lexington County business owner and charged him with operating without a retail license, following multiple violations.

Michael David Deangleo Tucker, 28, of Columbia, owns Uptown Wireless in Lexington County, a cell phone store, according to the arrest warrant. In November 2018, the SCDOR revoked the retail license for Tucker's business. Though he was told how to correct his account, Tucker continued to operate his business and received multiple violations, according to the warrant. On October 14, 2020, SCDOR agents made a retail purchase at Tucker's business.

If convicted, Tucker faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

