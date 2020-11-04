Tennessee’s Unified Command Continues to Focus on Rural Counties with COVID-19 Testing Events this Weekend

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, Nov. 7, in its ongoing effort to curb rising rural cases.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:

West Tennessee

Houston County EMS Station 2400 W. Main St. Erin, TN

Weakley County Martin Fire Station #3 126 University Plaza Drive Martin, TN

Middle Tennessee

Macon County Macon County Fairground 231 Russell Drive Lafayette, TN

Maury County Maury County Health Department 1909 Hampshire Pike Columbia, TN

East Tennessee

Campbell County Jellico High School 141 High School Lane Jellico, TN

Monroe County Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Hwy. 68 Madisonville, TN

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.