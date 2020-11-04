All Kids Bike Receives $25,000 Grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist

Thousands of NYC kindergartners will learn to ride a bike in PE class

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Farm Neighborhood Assist® announced 40 organizations chosen as $25,000 grant recipients across the country.

All Kids Bike®, a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation, submitted a grant to bring the complete Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Program to 6 schools within New York City. Narrowed down to the top 200 organizations from 2,000 applicants, the recipients were determined by public vote. All Kids Bike received enough support from the public to receive the $25,000 grant.

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program equips schools with everything needed to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan. Currently running in over 230 schools in 35 states, thousands of kids are learning to ride in school each year.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions. Each of the top 40 organizations who received the most votes will receive a $25,000 grant for their cause.

Brittany Bergstrom, Team Lead of All Kids Bike, submitted the application stating: “The Kindergarten PE Program is about much more than simply learning to ride a bike: the confidence, freedom, physical and mental health benefits, and teamwork are just a short list of the benefits kids experience. By teaching this milestone skill through the school system, we are reaching the greatest number of children in the shortest amount of time. This program provides equity for every child in America who wants to learn to ride a bike!”

With this grant, six New York City schools will receive the Kindergarten PE Program this year, teaching over 6,000 kids to ride! This one-time donation has a lasting impact; the fleet of bikes remains at each school for 5+ years so thousands of kids can learn to ride on the same fleet of bikes. That means 5th graders who learned to ride in kindergarten PE class will see current kindergartners learning to ride on the very same bikes they did.

To learn more about All Kids Bike, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life.

