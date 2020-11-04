Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,513 in the last 365 days.

Over Half of Canadian Businesses Favour Tightening Public Health Restrictions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from The Business Monitor, which surveyed of over 1,000 Canadian managers and executives, show surprising support for tightening public health restrictions.

Canadian business leaders favour tightening public health restrictions over easing them by a 2 to 1 ratio.

  • This level of support for tightening restrictions is remarkable given that the survey also shows fully 70% of Canadian businesses have been negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.
  • At almost two-thirds (64%), Ontario businesses are most strongly in favour of tightening restrictions, while Alberta is the only province with a plurality favouring eased restrictions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f1c7207-b502-47b3-8280-de54f491cd1b

For more details see our website: https://modusresearch.com/over-half-of-canadian-businesses-favour-tightening-public-health-restrictions/ 

About The Business Monitor

The Business Monitor is Canada’s only B2B omnibus service. For reliable and accurate results without the cost of a custom business survey, the Monitor offers our clients the flexibility they need. Results from the Monitor are based on a scientific sample of Canadian business leaders rather than the common and unrepresentative business surveys circulating today that rely on members of lobby groups or recruiting from internet.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We offer our clients exclusive access to the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard of B2B research in Canada.

For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:

Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
Phone: 1-800-254-6944 x224
Email: cgraves at modusresearch dot com

Primary Logo

Support for Increased Public Health Restrictions

Canadian businesses support increased restrictions by 2 to 1

You just read:

Over Half of Canadian Businesses Favour Tightening Public Health Restrictions

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.