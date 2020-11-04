Active Packaging Market 2020 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Active Packaging Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Smart packaging includes active packaging and intelligent packaging; wherein active packaging refers to the packaging functions beyond the inert, passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent packaging suitable for inner atmosphere of the package and for shipping. This type of packaging designed for controlling humidity, absorbing odors and maintaining the right concentration of gases and moisture within the packaged products. Innovative forms of active packaging materials release controlled quantities of ethanol into bakery and meat products to control bacterial growth. Active packaging material depends on the type of food it is designed to preserve.

The increase in the demand for packaged goods, consumer convenience, , manufacturers focus on the longer shelf life of the food products are active in the market. However, high implementation cost and huge investment in research and development for better products development are restraining the market growth. Recently, many manufacturers have started putting more efforts on the product development at lower cost and better quality.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Active Packaging market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Active Packaging industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Amcor, Active Packaging Systems,

DowDuPont

Wisepac Active Packaging Components

3M

BASF Corporation

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging (IP)

Air Products and Chemicals and more.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Active Packaging is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Active Packaging Market is segmented into Antibiosis Type, Oxygen Control Type and other

Based on Application, the Active Packaging Market is segmented into Food, Healthcare Products, Electronic Goods, Industrial Products and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Active Packaging in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Active Packaging Market Manufacturers

Active Packaging Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Active Packaging Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Antibiosis Type

1.2.3 Oxygen Control Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Packaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Healthcare Products

1.3.4 Electronic Goods

1.3.5 Industrial Products

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Company Details

11.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

11.1.3 Amcor Active Packaging Introduction

11.1.4 Amcor Revenue in Active Packaging Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

11.2 Active Packaging Systems

11.2.1 Active Packaging Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Active Packaging Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Active Packaging Systems Active Packaging Introduction

11.2.4 Active Packaging Systems Revenue in Active Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Active Packaging Systems Recent Development

11.3 DowDuPont

11.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

11.3.3 DowDuPont Active Packaging Introduction

11.3.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Active Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.4 Wisepac Active Packaging Components

11.4.1 Wisepac Active Packaging Components Company Details

11.4.2 Wisepac Active Packaging Components Business Overview

11.4.3 Wisepac Active Packaging Components Active Packaging Introduction

11.4.4 Wisepac Active Packaging Components Revenue in Active Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Wisepac Active Packaging Components Recent Development

11.5 3M

11.5.1 3M Company Details

11.5.2 3M Business Overview

11.5.3 3M Active Packaging Introduction

11.5.4 3M Revenue in Active Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 3M Recent Development

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.