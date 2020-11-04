Everyone Has a Story: Lewiston Mom Finds a New Passion and Career Through Local Adult Education Program

A podcast called “We All Have a Story” features standup comedian Dawn Hartill, who got her start by taking a Lewiston Adult Education class called “Standup Comedy Workshop.” Check out her story and how she got stated on We All Have a Story – A podcast about people @WAHASpodcast. Here is a link to where you can listen to her story (She mentions adult education at 4:13 during her interview).

Now teaching the standup class at Lewiston Adult Education, Dawn’s story exemplifies how important education can be at any age, and how trying something new through a wonderful local resource can change your life in so many positive ways.

To learn more about the Lewiston Adult Education Program, check out their website, or you can contact your local school system to learn more about the Adult Education classes available near you.