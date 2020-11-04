Osteoporosis Drugs Market is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Global Osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at $8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% - 2026.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at $8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, increase in the aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the world drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. However, side effects related to osteoporosis drugs and time-consuming approval processes for drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high potential for growth in developing countries would offer new opportunities in the coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1491
Osteoporosis is a medical condition which involves the weakening of the bones. This medical condition is caused due to the overexpression of the parathyroid hormone. Moreover, the weak bones are porous and susceptible to serious fractures. Therefore, osteoporosis has a significant impact on quality of life of patients such as the condition leads to limited mobility. Thus, this medical condition requires treatment which includes the administration of drugs such as bisphosphonates selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors and others. Furthermore, these drugs are administered through different routes in the body. For instance, some osteoporosis drugs are administered through the oral route whereas others are administered through the intravenous route.
Based on drug class, the bisphosphonates segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the rank ligand inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and others.
Drivers, restraints and opportunities-
Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.
Key market players-
Amgen Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Radius Health
Merck & Co. Inc.
Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
Pfizer Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The oral segment to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period-
Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global osteoporosis drugs market, owing to the large number of osteoporosis medications, which are available as oral drugs in the market. Simultaneously, the injectable segment would manifest the CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for drugs, which exhibit enhanced bioavailability and act rapidly
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1491
North America to lead the trail till 2026-
Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.
Body Contouring Device Market Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast 2025
Malaria Diagnostics Market Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
email us here
+1 800-792-5285
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn