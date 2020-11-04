Global Residential Insulation Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Residential Insulation Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The Global Residential Insulation was valued at USD 26.12 billion in the year 2019. The growth in Residential Insulation market is mainly driven by growing urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, which has led to significant investment in the construction of residential buildings. In 2019, the World Green Building Council published a position paper that called for all new buildings, infrastructure and renovations to have at least 40% less embodied carbon and be net zero operational carbon, by 2030. And by 2050, new buildings, infrastructure and renovations are to be net zero embodied carbon, and all buildings, including existing buildings, must be net zero operational carbon.

In recent years, major players in the insulation market have taken several strategic measures, such as product launches and geographical expansions by mergers and acquisitions, to gain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, in August 2017, Johns Manville launched JM CladStone Water & Fire Block Insulation, a mineral wool-based non-combustible insulation product that offers high thermal efficiency, fire resistance, and acoustic performance. Moreover, in November 2017, Rockwool International A/S announced the acquisition of 97.6% share of Flumroc AG, a company focusing on construction products and technical insulation, to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.

APAC is the leading region in residential insulation market. Rising residential construction activities in APAC region has been witnessing significant growth since last few years, which is driving the market. Moreover, growing construction of luxury housing units coupled with rapid growth in the spending on infrastructure in emerging economies of APAC region is pulling the market value.

• The report analyses the Residential Insulation by Material (Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wwool, Others)

• The report assesses the Residential Insulation by Project Type (New Build, Retrofit)

• The report analyses the Residential Insulation by Area of Building (Attic and Roof, Exterior wall, Others)

• The report assesses the Residential Insulation by Housing Type (Single-family, Multi-family, Manufactured Housing)

• The Global Residential Insulation has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Material, Project Type, Area of Building, and Housing Type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report includeKnauf Insulation, American Rockwool, BASF, DuPont, Owens Corning, Kingspan, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, CertainTeed, Johns Manville.

• The report presents the analysis of Residential Insulationfor the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

• Insulation Vendors

• Construction Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

