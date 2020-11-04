Global Air Compressor Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Air Compressor Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The Global Air Compressor Market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in the year 2019. The global air compressors market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, mandatory standards imposed by FDA on food safety, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The advent of energy efficient models of air compressors, which are also available in portable designs, has been extensively adopted by industries around the world. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs and hence attracts a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial background.

Low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization and manufacturers investing in economies such as India and China is propelling the market growth. Manufacturing sector is witnessing substantial expansion owing to easily available raw materials, cost-effective labor, and abundance of land, which would further complement the overall market demand in the next few years.

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand, post COVID-19 pandemic situation, attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the automobile industry, the market share of air compressor is expected to grow significantly.

Growing demand for environment friendly compressed air solutions and the increase in the acceptance for portable models are acting as a major driver for the growth of the air compressor market.

• The report analyses the Air Compressor Market by Technology (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal)

• The report analyses the Air Compressor Market by End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Others).

• The report assesses the Air Compressor market by Product type (Portable, Stationary).

• The Global Air Compressor Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, technology, end-user and product type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Elgi Equipments, Kaeser Kompressoren, Siemens AG, DeWALT, Emerson, Sullivan-Palatek Inc, Hitachi and Danfoss.

• The report presents the analysis of Air Compressor market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

