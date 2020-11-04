Access to camping at Silver Creek West restricted due to footbridge construction

The construction contractor will begin to stage equipment to install the footings for the new Silver Creek West footbridge which will require the closure of the western portion of the Silver Creek West campground to the public. It is anticipated that the closure will remain in effect for several weeks. The eastern portion of the campground will remain open to day-use and over-night camping.

Map of impacted area at Silver Creek West public access.

The new footbridge will be installed in late Winter 2020 or early Spring 2021, allowing public access to Fish and Game property on the south-side of Silver Creek. The new bridge will replace the public access previously provided at Martin Bridge.

For additional information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208)324-4359.