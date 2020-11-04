Reminder: South High Street Railroad Crossing to Temporarily Close in Port Matilda

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a railroad crossing in Port Matilda will temporarily close on Friday, November 6. The crossing location is on South High Street (Route 3017), near Bald Eagle Creek.

The SEDACOG Joint Railroad and Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad have been doing preliminary drainage and site preparation work since last week. Starting on Friday, November 6, the crossing will be closed and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct drivers to use Route 3040 (alternate Route 220), Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road), and Route 550.

During the closure, an Emergency-Use-Only temporary run around will be in place to meet the needs of Emergency Services. Students walking to and from school will also be accommodated.

The work is scheduled to last through Tuesday, November 10. Once complete, the crossing will be re-opened, and the detour will be lifted.

Work incudes removal of the crossing surfaces, replacement of the main line crossing surface, and paving. Railroad Warning Device installation will occur following the completion of the crossing surface. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution, follow official detour signs, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #