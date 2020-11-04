Industrial Air Purifiers Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Declining indoor air quality and government initiatives for improving the air quality in workspaces drive the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for industrial air purifiers is likely to decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic as all the industrial manufacturing units across the globe have halted their operation amid lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial air purifiers market generated $2.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Declining indoor air quality and initiatives launched by the governments for maintaining air quality in workspaces drive the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market. However, high cost of industrial air purifiers and their high energy consumption hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing technological innovations in industrial air purifiers create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for industrial air purifiers is likely to decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic as all the industrial manufacturing units across the globe have halted their operation due to lockdown imposed by the government.

In the metal processing industry, air purifiers are used to control the heavy dust and molecular pollutants responsible for the toxic threat to workers. Due to lockdown, the metal processing factories have stopped their operations, which is expected to decline the demand for air purifiers.

In the food processing industry, air purifiers use to control air pollutants caused due to powdered ingredients. The demand for air purifiers from the food processing industry is expected to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic as governments have allowed this industry to be operational during the lockdown to maintain the proper supply of daily essential goods.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global industrial air purifiers market based on type, portability, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the molecular segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the metal processing segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Honeywell International Inc., Camfil, Trotec GmbH, SPX Corporation, Euromate BV, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Daikin Industries, VFA Solutions B.V., Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd., and Airoshine Air Purifiers.

