Ultra-Mobile Devices Market to Garner to Reach $60.70 Billion by 2022: AMR

Ease of access, increased productivity & mobility, and recent advancements in ultra-mobile devices have boosted the growth of the global ultra-mobile devices market. The market across North America held the largest share, owing to a favorable price of basic and utility UMDs for the major population in developing economies. The disrupted supply chain and market disruption have affected the production of ultra-mobile devices.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ultra-mobile devices market is projected to reach $60.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the study period.

Ease of access, increased productivity & mobility, and recent advancements in ultra-mobile devices have boosted the growth of the global ultra-mobile devices market. However, high-priced solution hampers the market. On the contrary, perceptible amount of portability and dual-mode operation supported by ultra-mobile devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1733

Covid-19 scenario:

The disrupted supply chain and market disruption have affected the production of ultra-mobile devices.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has affected several aspects such as flight cancellations, falling business confidence, and uncertainty about the future among the population. This has affected the investment in the UMD market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ultra-mobile Devices Market

The global ultra-mobile devices market is divided on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into premium ultra-mobile, basic ultra-mobile, utility ultra-mobile. The premium ultra-mobile segment held the largest share owing to enhanced functionality and improved processors. On the contrary, the utility ultra-mobile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, telecom & it, retail, consumer electronics, BFSI, and education. The consumer electronic segment held the largest share due to rise in number of Internet users and enhanced functionality of UMDs. However, the retail segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR during the study period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1733

Based on region, the global ultra-mobile devices market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share, owing to the favorable price of basic and utility UMDs for the major population in developing economies. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global ultra-mobile devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Google, Microsoft Corporation, HTC Corporation, Lenovo, Apple Inc., Sony, Samsung, Dell, HP Development Company L.P., and ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: