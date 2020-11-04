eXp World Holdings to Host Industry’s Largest Real Estate Event, EXPCON, On Virbela’s Virtual Business World Technology Platform

Over 10,000 Agents, Staff and Guests From Around World Expected to Attend Week-long Event; Company to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results in Virtual Fireside Chat

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and Virbela, will hold its 11th annual EXPCON event virtually on Nov. 9 – 13, 2020. Over 10,000 agents, brokers, staff and guests are expected to gather in eXp World, the company’s virtual world platform powered by Virbela.



“From the inception of eXp Realty we have operated the entire company to be the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet. We created the first cloud-based brokerage model that directly benefits our agents through a generous revenue share program and an equity plan. With eXp’s immersive technologies like Virbela, we continue to invest in capabilities to support use cases that the competition cannot yet touch. As a result, we are excited to showcase what the Virbela teams built to support one of the largest conferences in the real estate industry, EXPCON,” said eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford.

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Will Appear Monday via Avatar and Live Streaming Video

Entrepreneur, author and technology leader Robert Herjavec, the longtime and much-loved Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning show “Shark Tank,” will appear with eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing for a fireside chat on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:00 p.m. PST in eXp World. Herjavec will be live-streamed and will answer audience questions during the Q&A portion of the 45-minute talk.

Daily Keynotes, 50+ Breakouts, Expo, Trivia, Awards and More

eXp’s leadership team will kick off the event with a general session on Monday, Nov. 9, recapping highlights from the year as well as sharing information about the company’s outlook. Throughout the week, eXp’s agents, brokers and staff will take part in networking and attend popular workshops led by top-producing agents. Additionally, there will be acclaimed speakers giving keynotes each day, year-end awards will be presented, and a three-day EXPO is planned in the EXPCON Expo Hall. For more details, see the EXPCON agenda .

General Session and Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

The general session kicks off EXPCON on Monday, Nov. 9, at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST in eXp World. eXp’s leadership will recap the year’s accomplishments and financial results, unveil the new eXp Realty brand and share details about the eXp Global and eXp Commercial businesses.

Additionally, the company’s third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released on Monday, Nov. 9. This will be followed with a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A session with eXp’s Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside in the Virbela Open Campus Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST. Join at virbela.com. The event will also be live-streamed via: https://expworldholdings.com/expi-events/

Speakers Include:

Duncan Wardle - Former global head of innovation and creativity for Disney.

Jason Dorsey - Three-time company founder. An expert who studies generational challenges and advises CEOs, startups, boards, venture capital firms and private equity firms.

Rorke Denver - Former Navy SEALs commander, New York Times best-selling author ("Worth Dying For" and "Damn Few") and actor ("Act of Valor").

Dewitt Jones - World-class photojournalist and former National Geographic photographer.

Kate Leavell - Speaker, trainer, coach, consultant and author of four books, including "Confessions of an Imperfect Coach."

How to Access EXPCON 2020

For anyone interested in eXp who is not an agent or staff member, a guest pass to EXPCON 2020 can be obtained by registering for the event and selecting “No” when asked if you are affiliated with eXp. You will receive an email from eXp a week before the event with more information on how to access the event via eXp World.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns Virbela. eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 37,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Virbela builds virtual worlds for remote work, education, and events. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com .

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com .

