COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in Berenberg and Evercore investor conferences

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming online investor conferences.

On 13 November, COMPASS will be holding 1:1 investor meetings at the Berenberg US CEO Conference.

On 2 December, George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, COMPASS Pathways, will host a fireside chat at 8.00am ET, at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. COMPASS will also be holding 1:1 investor meetings at the conference from 1-2 December.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 20 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Contacts:

COMPASS Pathways

Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com , +44 7966 309024

Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777919