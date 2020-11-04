Cannabis Testing Services Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Cannabis Testing Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Cannabis Testing Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cannabis Testing Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cannabis Testing Services market. This report focused on Cannabis Testing Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cannabis Testing Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

SC Labs

Steep Hill, Inc.

SGS Canada Inc.

CW ANALYTICAL

PharmLabs

GreenLeaf Lab

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Research Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cannabis Testing Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Potency Testing

1.4.3 Terpene Profiling

1.4.4 Heavy Metal Testing

1.4.5 Pesticide Screening

1.4.6 Microscopy Testing

1.4.7 Residual Solvent Screening

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

1.5.3 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

1.5.4 Research Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

13.1.1 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Company Details

13.1.2 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Business Overview

13.1.3 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.1.4 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Recent Development

13.2 SC Labs

13.2.1 SC Labs Company Details

13.2.2 SC Labs Business Overview

13.2.3 SC Labs Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.2.4 SC Labs Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SC Labs Recent Development

13.3 Steep Hill, Inc.

13.3.1 Steep Hill, Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Steep Hill, Inc. Business Overview

13.3.3 Steep Hill, Inc. Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.3.4 Steep Hill, Inc. Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Steep Hill, Inc. Recent Development

13.4 SGS Canada Inc.

13.4.1 SGS Canada Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 SGS Canada Inc. Business Overview

13.4.3 SGS Canada Inc. Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.4.4 SGS Canada Inc. Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SGS Canada Inc. Recent Development

13.5 CW ANALYTICAL

13.5.1 CW ANALYTICAL Company Details

13.5.2 CW ANALYTICAL Business Overview

13.5.3 CW ANALYTICAL Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.5.4 CW ANALYTICAL Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CW ANALYTICAL Recent Development

13.6 PharmLabs

13.6.1 PharmLabs Company Details

13.6.2 PharmLabs Business Overview

13.6.3 PharmLabs Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.6.4 PharmLabs Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 PharmLabs Recent Development

13.7 GreenLeaf Lab

13.7.1 GreenLeaf Lab Company Details

13.7.2 GreenLeaf Lab Business Overview

13.7.3 GreenLeaf Lab Cannabis Testing Services Introduction

13.7.4 GreenLeaf Lab Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 GreenLeaf Lab Recent Development

