Cannabis Testing Services Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Cannabis Testing Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Cannabis Testing Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cannabis Testing Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cannabis Testing Services market. This report focused on Cannabis Testing Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cannabis Testing Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5432051-global-cannabis-testing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)
SC Labs
Steep Hill, Inc.
SGS Canada Inc.
CW ANALYTICAL
PharmLabs
GreenLeaf Lab
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Potency Testing
Terpene Profiling
Heavy Metal Testing
Pesticide Screening
Microscopy Testing
Residual Solvent Screening
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Cannabis Drug Manufacturers
Cannabis Cultivators/Growers
Research Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5432051-global-cannabis-testing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cannabis Testing Services Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Potency Testing
1.4.3 Terpene Profiling
1.4.4 Heavy Metal Testing
1.4.5 Pesticide Screening
1.4.6 Microscopy Testing
1.4.7 Residual Solvent Screening
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers
1.5.3 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers
1.5.4 Research Institutes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)
13.1.1 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Company Details
13.1.2 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Business Overview
13.1.3 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.1.4 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Recent Development
13.2 SC Labs
13.2.1 SC Labs Company Details
13.2.2 SC Labs Business Overview
13.2.3 SC Labs Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.2.4 SC Labs Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SC Labs Recent Development
13.3 Steep Hill, Inc.
13.3.1 Steep Hill, Inc. Company Details
13.3.2 Steep Hill, Inc. Business Overview
13.3.3 Steep Hill, Inc. Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.3.4 Steep Hill, Inc. Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Steep Hill, Inc. Recent Development
13.4 SGS Canada Inc.
13.4.1 SGS Canada Inc. Company Details
13.4.2 SGS Canada Inc. Business Overview
13.4.3 SGS Canada Inc. Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.4.4 SGS Canada Inc. Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SGS Canada Inc. Recent Development
13.5 CW ANALYTICAL
13.5.1 CW ANALYTICAL Company Details
13.5.2 CW ANALYTICAL Business Overview
13.5.3 CW ANALYTICAL Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.5.4 CW ANALYTICAL Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 CW ANALYTICAL Recent Development
13.6 PharmLabs
13.6.1 PharmLabs Company Details
13.6.2 PharmLabs Business Overview
13.6.3 PharmLabs Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.6.4 PharmLabs Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 PharmLabs Recent Development
13.7 GreenLeaf Lab
13.7.1 GreenLeaf Lab Company Details
13.7.2 GreenLeaf Lab Business Overview
13.7.3 GreenLeaf Lab Cannabis Testing Services Introduction
13.7.4 GreenLeaf Lab Revenue in Cannabis Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 GreenLeaf Lab Recent Development
Continued….
