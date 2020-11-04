Innovation is the Future of Food Safety

Nov 4, 2020

By: Ashley Eisenbeiser, MS, CFS, Senior Director, Food and Product Safety Programs, FMI

Shoppers continue to see food safety as a collective responsibility coming from the policy realm, farming and manufacturing, retailers and the shoppers themselves. Furthermore, our U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends research reports 91% of shoppers trust their grocery store to ensure that the food they purchase is safe. Shoppers have confidence in their grocery store when it comes to food safety. Specifically, 84% of shoppers are confident that food from their primary store is safe.

As we move into the New Era of Smarter Food Safety, innovation in food safety will be the foundation of maintaining consumer trust and confidence. Staying ahead of the curve will be imperative to the food industry's operations — especially as we anticipate a more digital and traceable food system in the future.

Emerging markets and technologies, as well as increasingly complex supply chains, drives the unabated need for safe, quality food to meet the changing tastes and expectations of consumers. Blockchain, machine learning, whole genome sequencing are just a few examples of innovations being leveraged to safeguard the food supply and protect public health. The food industry is embracing these advances and with the adoption of new, cutting-edge digital solutions and innovative, scientific tools, the future of food safety is promising.

FMI supports the advancement of food protection technologies and best practices throughout the supply chain in order assure our food is the safest it can be. In partnership with the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI), we created the FMI Food Safety Innovation Award to recognize companies that have made an innovative contribution and commitment to food safety and to encourage others in the industry, government and academia to search for creative solutions and implement new practices in continuing to keep our food the safest it can be.

Here are innovation programs we’ve honored over the years:

The FMI Food Safety Innovation Award nominations are now being accepted and are due Friday, November 13, 2020. The award recipient will be announced in January 2021.

For questions about the award or to submit a nomination, please contact Ashley Eisenbeiser at aeisenbeiser@fmi.org or 202-220-0689.

