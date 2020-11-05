Burgopak Awarded a Triple Win at GDUSA Health & Wellness Awards for Tactile Designs Fighting Mental Health and Stigma.

Hims Erectile dysfunction packaging by Burgopak Headspace giftcard 'A little something for your Mind' award winning packaging design by Burgopak Award winning COVID-19 thank the NHS campaign by Burgopak

Awards include works with well-known brands Hims, Headspace and an internal COVID-19 campaign. Together they tell a powerful story of self-care and community.

We are seeing new innovations come through at lightning speed and we are honoured to have offered our small contribution to helping open the floor to these most valuable of conversations.” — Alethea Price, Marketing Manager Burgopak

LONDON, ENGLAND, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burgopak awarded a triple win at the GDUSA Health and Wellness awards for tactile designs supporting brands pushing the conversation around mental health and fighting social stigma.

The GDUSA Annual Health and Wellness Awards showcase the best in show of Marketing, Packaging and Graphic design in the rapidly expanding Health and Wellness industry. In recent years we’ve seen great efforts to address stigma, eradicate taboo and give us back autonomy over our health and our well-being, and design plays a vital role in this field, to encourage conversation and change the way we view our health.

This year we saw some great examples of healthcare design in the packaging sector, with Burgopak taking home three awards for works with well-known brands Hims, Headspace and a proud internal campaign to show community support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together they tell a powerful story about embracing our need for self-care and care for one another.

Hims is a brand taking the stigma out of erectile disfunction and hair loss, creating a safe space to talk about these issues with a medical professional and the discretion of an e-commerce platform. For Hims, the packaging design took a minimalist and discrete approach, using craft board to appeal to a wider age range, while offering a fresh and modern feel in this sector. The front panel slides back to reveal first the product brochure, with bold pink branding and playful suggestive cacti imagery and below, a clean presentation of product in an easily accessed fitment. The design is not obtrusive but warm and friendly, creating a healthy and uplifting first experience of the product that sets the scene for building self-confidence and reclaiming control of your body.

Headspace is a mindfulness and meditation app, also making great waves in tackling stigma, by empowering individuals to take a moment to collect thoughts, invest in ones well-being and take time to give mental health the importance it deserves. For exclusive distribution through Boots pharmacy online stores, Headspace created “the gift of you time”, with a collection of physical gift cards that offer a more meaningful gifting experience. Working with Green Gift Cards, communicating the sentiments of this app in a meaningful gifting experience was essential to delivery, and in a time where we are becoming more aware of our carbon foot-print from digital gifting, this new offering provides a more planet-friendly solution with the use of Invercote, by Iggesund Paperboard, which holds high environmental credentials and a mission in building a more sustainable planet.

A pure white canvas creates a calming visual, giving focus to the Headspace character as a warm welcome and friendly face. Pulling the right-hand tab then initiates a pleasing unveiling as the cover character slides away, disappearing into the packaging itself, to display the card in a seamless transition. In gentle font, to the left reads “A little something for your…”, followed by one of four themes Focus, Mind, Health, or Sleep, displayed on the card, and sitting beneath the card reads the phrase “Mindfulness for your everyday life”.

Last but far from least Burgopak also received an award for their internal COVID-19 digital communications. As many of us have experienced, much of the industry and Burgopak clients went into a tight lockdown, with limited travel, access to facilities or contact, and unknown circumstances lay ahead. During the early weeks of the pandemic, Burgopak kept all lines of communications open with regular updates led through e-mail communications and social media. Burgopak are well-known for their ‘one we made earlier’ limited editions, but rather than go to print, Burgopak took to e-mail to offer a message of support for our NHS, with free printable rainbow downloads as were being seen across the UK, to show comradery and community support. These downloads saw great success and donned the windows of many a home with thanks coming in from clients, partners and members of the community.

“Now more than ever we rely heavily on the healthcare industry to keep us driving forward. We are seeing new innovations come through at lightning speed and we are honoured to have offered our small contribution to helping open the floor to these most valuable of conversations. We offer our thanks to our clients and the GDUSA for this recognition.” – Alethea Price, Marketing Manager, Burgopak.

