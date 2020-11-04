Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC:BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGTOOR.Com Releases New Platform and Pricing Structure

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports subsidiary, https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php releases new platform and pricing structure.



Our portal for players, organizers, and leagues, https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php, was launched November 1, 2020 and we are making the public aware of our price structure. Players can still play for free on some of our events, but to participate in tournaments with large monetary prize pools, the player will need to pay to play. All tournaments will have a link to the information players will need including time, contact, rules, event links, participants with standings, brackets, event chat, and video links for the event they're interested in; events will be announced in our website calendar.

We are offering The Bronze Plan at no cost to participate; still more than 50 no cost tournaments around the year to play! You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! For the first place winners, we vary between prizes in cash money, gifts, and thousands of Shadow Credits! You can use your Shadow Credits to pay for Tournaments or to buy in our shop.

The Silver Plan is a onetime only entry offer for $5.00 you pay to compete in one specific tournament where you could win cash; you earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! For the first place winners, we vary between prizes in cash money, gifts, and thousands of Shadow Credits! You can use your Shadow Credits to pay for Tournaments or to buy in our shop!

The Gold Plan $25.00. Limited time offer! With 6 months purchase all events for one month plan one payment gives you 30 days of full access in all events regardless of the prize money. Onetime payment, and covers you to participate in all tournaments you want during 30 continuous days. You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete!

The Diamond Plan $7.99. Regular Price is: $150.00 -- Now 68% OFF. You pay only $47.94 for 6 months subscription! Onetime payment of $47.94, covers you to participate in all tournaments you want during 180 continuous days (6 months), where you could win Cash and thousands of Shadow Credits. More tournaments around the year to play! You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! To join go to www.ggtoor.com.

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “We are very excited that our subscribers can compete and earn prizes in the thousands of dollars, but we are even more excited the Company has launched one of the world’s most comprehensive gaming portals. https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php was launched on November 1, 2020. We encourage all gamers, tournament organizers and interested persons log on and visit https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php . Gamers for the first time on https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php can select from several plans designed to meet the gaming habits of gamers of all skill levels. We have also designed the plans so even gamers with extremely tight budgets can afford to join Shadow Gaming and participate in cash prize tournaments.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating several subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

