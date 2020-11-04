3Dtracking integrates latest updates from CANiQ by Cellocator
3Dtracking platform now supports the latest features of Cello-CANiQ device.ST MARTIN , GUERNSEY , UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellocator by PowerFleet and 3Dtracking have improved their offering and partnership to ensure that users of Cellocator’s devices have direct line of sight of their vehicles and assets. The combination of 3Dtracking’s innovative features together with Cellocator’s advanced telematics and IoT solutions create a powerful solution for fleet managers across the world.
Cellocator has recently automated the process of finding a vehicle’s correct ECU parameters file from the Cellocator database for an installed Cello-CANiQ unit via an upgrade to the AutoCAN feature which enables a command to be sent from the 3Dtracking platform to the device. The result is a dramatic reduction in the complexity and time required for the installation of a Cello-CANiQ device and makes the CANBus installation significantly quicker and easier.
3Dtracking has also integrated DTC error codes for OBD and CANBus, which in turn provide reports on the system or engine related faults. The historical report function on the 3Dtracking platform provides additional information as to how long an error may have been ongoing, or whether a specific error may be a recurring issue.
“Many of our partners, across five continents, are using these Cello-CANiQ units. This new AutoCAN function allows partners and users to easily program their units to work with a wide variety of vehicle types. All of which can be programmed from our platform” explains Noam Cimand, GM of 3Dtracking.
The Cello-CANiQ devices also provide data to the 3Dtracking platform which enable driver behaviour monitoring. Data received by the platform from Cello-CANiQ devices such as speeding, idling, harsh braking, aggressive acceleration, and rapid turning allows for the creation of a star rating for each trip based on the number of incidents. These ratings deliver quick feedback on performance, and users can rank the five best and worst drivers. A KPI report update shows the driver/ vehicle percentage over the reporting period, and a detailed breakdowns of any incidents per trip.
“3Dtracking has always, fully supported our devices and latest features. We have mutual partners in Europe who are using our devices and 3Dtracking’s platform for their high-end requirements,” says Shuki Herzlinger, AVP Sales Europe.
About 3Dtracking
3Dtracking is a global telematics platform provider working with partners across more than 90 countries worldwide. The 3Dtracking platform is integrated with leading telematics hardware and is available as a white label offering. The functionality provided by 3Dtracking is highly modular and includes complex features such as driver behaviour scoring, fuel management, fleet scheduling and route optimisation, CANBus integration and video (MDVR) monitoring. 3Dtracking is GDPR compliant with servers based in the UK and USA.
Within its security offering, 3Dtracking has developed numerous critical functions such as real-time alerts, a call centre monitoring interface, alert action lists, customisable user access, advanced driver monitoring, as well as a range of other features. To find out more about what 3Dtracking can deliver to you and your clients, email 3Dtracking at sales@3dtracking.com.
About Cellocator by PowerFleet
Cellocator is part of the global Industrial Internet of Things company PowerFleet ® Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL). PowerFleet is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Their offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
