The password manager NordPass is having a massive sale to celebrate its first birthday

During the first year, the NordPass team introduced many new features and improvements. Here are some of the key events and features from last year:

Password Health

In September, NordPass introduced Password Health , a Premium feature designed to help users identify vulnerable passwords. NordPass scans all passwords stored in the user’s vault and shows which accounts have passwords that need to be updated. Vulnerable passwords are then categorized into weak, reused, and old.

Data Breach Scanner

The newest addition to NordPass is a Premium feature that scans the web to see if the user’s data has been compromised in any breaches. Leaks and breaches do not necessarily leak all the information — it may have been only the username, password, IP address, or location. Data Breach Scanner will help identify which pieces of the user’s data might be vulnerable.

Independent security audit

In February 2020, NordPass successfully underwent a comprehensive security audit . The security assessment focused on NordPass’s cryptographic premise, source code, background application, and codebase.

NordPass was created with a vision of a community where digital life is safe and easy. “Our mission is to develop affordable digital security tools with a focus on quality. We aim to deliver simpler, cleaner, faster, and safer cybersecurity solutions,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

NordPass is a password manager powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

