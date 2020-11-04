Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery Company in Canada, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of Fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.



Details of the Conference Call:

When: November 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until November 18, 2020:

1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 4589249

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has three production facilities (one operational in the Fall) and administrative offices in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario (one in operation and another under construction), one production facility in Calgary, Alberta and one production facility in the Vancouver area, British Columbia. Goodfood had 280,000 active subscribers as at August 31, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

