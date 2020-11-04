just-sold.co.uk to offers agents and vendors free property auction service
Agents and vendors can sell property for free with no hidden cost, no setup or registration fee, and no listing fee. just-sold.co.uk will not charge any fee from the buyer or agents. Agents can charge their vendors/buyer’s where no commission is split with 99home’s auction platform just-sold.co.uk
Agents can also use the “Secure Now” option too if they wish which works on a fixed prices basis, similar to eBay’s “Buy it Now” option.
Agents can source their own Legal Pack or just-sold.co.uk can help to provide from free* or a on a fixed fee from £180 inc VAT (subject to property type)
just-sold platforms will give agents/vendors a significant control over their auction listing where they can see what is happening such as number of bids, property followers etc.
Online property auction platform, just-sold.co.uk, has come as a welcome respite for clients hoping to buy or sell properties in the current scenario of strict restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company offers multiple benefits for clients, a prominent one being able to sell property for free with no cost to vendors. Estate agents who specialise in selling properties and not auctioning, can now do so via just-sold.co.uk
What is just-sold?
just-sold.co.uk is an online auction and secure now platform built by 99home. just-sold.co.uk is the trading name of 99home Ltd auction department. Vendors also have the option to sell properties through unconditional or conditional routes without any room auction or estate agency fees. Due to it being an online auction, vendors can relax over expense regarding advertising and marketing.
What is the catch?
100% no catch. This is only valid until 31st December ‘2020 and not limited to anyone. Even competitors are welcomed. A complete solution if you plan to start your own auction services. No Target, No long term contract and be part of the online revolutionary services.
How does it work?
A) The seller (client) needs to agree to the Reserve Price (the minimum price that they will accept by the buyer), you (agent) decides the Guide Price (as an area expert) & Bidding start price will be decided by the Auctioneer.
B) Upon receiving the Legal Pack from the solicitor the auction will start, a 28 days reverse cycle will be set and the bidder will be able to place the bidding, the property will be on property portals, including social media for maximum exposure.
C) Upon completion of digital clock if the Reserve Price is matched, the property will be sold to the highest bidder (immediate exchange of contract, and completion as per the Legal Pack / conditional sale). The auctioneer fees will be paid by the agent(s) £500 + VAT (fix per lot), the buyer’s administration fees (auctioneer fees to the buyer) will go without any deduction to the agent who brought the property to just-sold.co.uk (it could be in % or fix fees, decided by the agent).
It is secure, fast and guaranteed so what are you waiting for? Call our dedicated team for more information or join the team and enjoy selling properties!
