eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following three investor conferences in November:

ROTH Technology Virtual Conference

  • Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)

Benchmark Technology 1x1 Investor Virtual Conference

  • Thursday, November 12, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference

  • Tuesday, November 17, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

