Leading U.S. pension funds CalPERS and State Board of Administration of Florida will support REFOCUS consortium and vote against URW rights issue

Funds also vote in favour of appointment of all three REFOCUS nominees to the URW Supervisory Board

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REFOCUS consortium of leading European investors, which now holds a combined five per cent stake in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW”), welcomes the decision by leading U.S. pension funds The California Public Employees' Retirement System (“CalPERS”) and State Board of Administration of Florida (“Florida SBA”) to vote in favour of all REFOCUS recommendations.



The funds will both vote AGAINST the value destructive €3.5bn rights issue and FOR the Election of Léon Bressler, Susana Gallardo and Xavier Niel to the URW Supervisory Board.

We call on ALL shareholders to vote AGAINST the proposed rights issue, and FOR our nominations to the Supervisory Board. You can find out how to do this on our website - https://refocusnotreset.com/faqs

NOTES TO EDITOR

The CalPERS voting decision is available via the Glass Lewis Portal -

https://viewpoint.glasslewis.net/GlassLewisWebDisclosure/webdisclosure/search.aspx?glpcustuserid=CAL095&WDFundGroupID=2774

Once on the website, search by ‘Security’, set on ‘Company Name’ by default, searching for: ‘Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’, and press ‘SEARCH’. This brings you to the last five shareholder meetings. Click on the last one at the bottom of the table (meeting date: ‘11/10/2020’).

The State Board of Administration of Florida voting decision can also be viewed via the Glass Lewis Portal -

https://viewpoint.glasslewis.com/WD/MeetingDetail/?siteId=FSBA&securityId=636610

By receiving this document, the recipient of this document agrees to all the terms specified in this Disclaimer. The recipient of this document agrees that use of the information contained in this document is at his/her/its own risk.

This document has been issued by Flagship Retail Investment S.à r.l. (“Flagship Retail Investment”), an investment vehicle of Aermont Capital Real Estate Fund IV SCSp managed by Aermont Capital Management S.à r.l., and by Rock Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, the personal investment vehicle of Xavier Niel (“Rock Investment” and, together with Flagship Retail Investment, the “Consortium”).

The purpose of this document is to provide information about the Consortium’s views on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”), its opposition to the €3.5 billion rights issue at the 10 November 2020 general meeting, the possible alternate strategy that could be implemented to deliver long-term shareholder value and its proposal to strengthen URW’s Supervisory Board through the appointment of new members.

At the date of this document, the Consortium and its affiliates holds more than 5.0% of URW’s share capital and the Consortium and/or its affiliates may also have positions in any other issuer. Accordingly, this document should not be viewed as impartial.

