Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Ping An Bank on Private Cloud-based Push Services to Enhance Digitization of Its Operations

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Bank"), a world-leading AI-driven retail bank that offers smart retail banking solutions, to improve overall user experience, enrich user analytics and drive greater efficiency.



As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Aurora also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.

Ping An Bank is a leading technology-driven joint stock commercial bank in China that focuses on retail banking. As of September 30, 2020, Ping An Bank had more than RMB2.5 trillion in assets under management (“AUM”) from over 100 million personal accounts and boasted more than 60 million credit cards in use. In recent years, Ping An Bank has capitalized on innovations in AI, cloud infrastructure, blockchain and big data analytics to upgrade its management and services as it executes a full-fledged digital transformation across all of its business processes, including administration, marketing, risk-control, asset management, payment, operations and financing, in order to build “China’s most excellent and world-leading smart retail bank”.



This strategic agreement enables Aurora Mobile to leverage its stable, secure and efficient push services, based on private cloud infrastructure and comprehensive big data analytics for operations, to improve Ping An Bank’s ability to gain in-depth understanding of user needs, enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its technical strength and service capabilities provided to leading financial APPs represented by Ping An Bank.

Aurora Mobile remains committed to helping mobile APP developers satisfy the growing demands for operational efficiency, generate business growth and drive monetization efforts. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to explore other strategic partnerships that help financial institutions to incorporate digital operations and deploy smart solutions and products.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

