Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends Forecast 2026

Introduction

“Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market =>

• McKesson

• The PHOENIX Group

• Cardinal Health

• Smith Drug Company

• CuraScript Special

• Fortissa Limited

• SUZUKEN

• Prodigy Health

• Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings.

• Anda Inc.

• H.D. Smith

• CR Pharmaceutical

• Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.

• Alfresa Holdings

• MEDIPAL HOLDINGS

• North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug

• SINOPHARM

• AmerisourceBergen

• Morris & Dickson Co. LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type:

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

Pharmaceutical Distribution

Segmentation by application:

Large Pharmaceutical Company

Small and Medium Pharmaceutical Company

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution by Players

4 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 McKesson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.1.3 McKesson Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 McKesson News

11.2 The PHOENIX Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.2.3 The PHOENIX Group Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 The PHOENIX Group News

11.3 Cardinal Health

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.3.3 Cardinal Health Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cardinal Health News

11.4 Smith Drug Company

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.4.3 Smith Drug Company Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Smith Drug Company News

11.5 The PHOENIX Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.5.3 The PHOENIX Group Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 The PHOENIX Group News

11.6 CuraScript Special

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.6.3 CuraScript Special Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CuraScript Special News

11.7 Fortissa Limited

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.7.3 Fortissa Limited Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fortissa Limited News

11.8 SUZUKEN

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.8.3 SUZUKEN Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SUZUKEN News

11.9 Prodigy Health

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.9.3 Prodigy Health Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Prodigy Health News

11.10 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Product Offered

11.10.3 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings. Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings. News

11.11 Anda Inc.

11.12 H.D. Smith

11.13 CR Pharmaceutical

11.14 Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.

11.15 Walgreens Boots AllianceSUZUKEN

11.16 Alfresa Holdings

11.17 MEDIPAL HOLDINGS

11.18 North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug

11.19 SINOPHARM

11.20 AmerisourceBergen

11.21 Morris & Dickson Co. LLC

11.22 Walgreens Boots Alliance

12 Research Findings and Conclusion