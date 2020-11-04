/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "AR is Apple's Future, while New Competitors such as Facebook and WIMI Hologram are Rising." Apple is working on an AR headset and AR glasses, and they will be officially launched soon. Over the past four years, Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, has repeatedly said that AR will become an important part of the company's future development. In the face of competition from companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and WIMI, Apple is still capable of making hardware that could make a big splash, such as millions of iPhones, iPads, product ecosystems, and AR graphics toolkits.



Apple has formed a closed-loop ecosystem of hardware, software, app store, developers, and retail. Meanwhile, its inherent advantages are difficult to be surpassed, though there are plenty of competitors trying to make breakthroughs. Under the leadership of Cook, Apple actively participates in the segmentation of the AR market. Its ambitions and actions in the field of offline smart glasses sector are a major innovation based on the great cause left by Jobs, and they must also be the backbone force supporting Apple to become a century-old enterprise.

Facebook's user base, application platforms (Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp), developer ecosystem, mobile AR expansion tools, mobile market experience, and solid financial resources have laid the foundation for its success in mobile AR software. Facebook, however, does not plan to expand into mobile hardware, and its investment in Oculus, its product line, is not comparable to other business sectors. In this view, it seems more unlikely that Facebook will participate in the competition of AR hardware devices such as Facebook's AR phones.

Zuckerberg believes that in the long-term competition for smart glasses, no one will be able to compete with Apple. Apple's inherent strengths and the hardware genes that are approved by consumers make it the most valuable company in the world. Facebook, by contrast, built its smart eyewear hardware ecosystem from scratch. However, the market is always hoping that Facebook will increase its investment beyond camera effects.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of China's leading integrated AR solutions providers. It offers holographic visual AI synthesis and holographic AR services. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership, and create an ecological business model. At present, the holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business. In addition, the technology is also being constantly upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. The goal of WIMI is to establish a commercial ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology.

As a leading holographic augmented reality application platform in China, WIMI has huge market potential in the AR value chain. Through cutting-edge technical capabilities, a high-quality user experience, and an experienced management team, a comprehensive and diversified content library among holographic AR solution providers has been established, which is expected to grow continuously in the coming years.

The commercial use of 5G brings faster network speeds, lower latency, and more opportunities in various industries. Moreover, it also pushes the valuation of the AR industry to new heights. In people's expectation, AR is a brand-new interactive means transforming the expression of traditional industries, and all this has just begun. In addition to Apple and Google, other technology giants such as Microsoft, Baidu, Tencent, Ali, have all deployed in AR hardware and software, algorithms, engines, and other aspects. Getting through the terminals, content, and services of the AR industrial chain, and laying out the ecosystem, has become the blueprint on the PPT of the bosses.

About Tailor Insight

Tailor Insight provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights. For more information, please visit http://www.TailorInsight.com

Media contact

Alex Xie, Senior Analyst

Fintech Research Team, Tailor Insight Research

info@TailorInsight.com

http://www.TailorInsight.com