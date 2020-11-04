Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering Free In-Home Video Inspection of Ductwork & Indoor A/C Unit

An industry leader in heating and air is now offering a special deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now offering free in-home video inspection of ductwork and indoor AC units.

"Thank you, Jacksonville, for helping us grow and making Bold City Heating and Air the highest rated A/C company in Jacksonville," said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City. "To show our appreciation, we're offering a free in-home video inspection of your ductwork and your indoor A/C unit. Using special technology, we can determine if your A/C system is filling your home with clean, quality air and, if not, we can provide you with a solution to fix the problem. In these times, it’s especially important to keep your home, surroundings, and the air you breathe as clean as possible.”

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bold City family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide the community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

As for the free in-home video inspection of ductwork and indoor AC units, the restrictions are:

1. Inspection appointments are Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, no weekends.

2. Applied to homeowners only, not applicable to apartments or rentals.

3. It cannot be combined with any other offer.

4. Property must be in the Bold City Heating & Air service area which includes Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Arlington, San Marco, Southside & Orange Park, FL.

"We believe in treating every customer as if they were family and giving them the respect and dependable A/C service they deserve," Pilakovic stressed, before adding, "Over the years, we have serviced 1000's of families and turned customers into friends. Providing unparalleled HVAC services to our Northeast Florida neighbors is more than a job to us — it's our passion. Whether you are in the market for a new air conditioning system, air duct cleaning, blown-in insulation, or in need of an A/C repair, we are here to help. Our highly trained and certified technicians repair all brands and models of heating and cooling equipment."

While every project is different, Pilakovic said, "our goal is always the same: design the perfect system for your home that will exceed your indoor air quality expectation, while staying within your budget."

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com.

About Bold City Heating & Air

Contact Details:

6900 Philips Hwy #52

Jacksonville, FL 32216

United States

Phone: (904) 513-3158