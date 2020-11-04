Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,733 in the last 365 days.

Foster self-acceptance and self-confidence in your child with ‘Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are’

Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, hopes to help caregivers to encourage their children in all aspects of their being

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The children’s picture book “Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are” (published by Archway Publishing) by Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, features Itty-Bitty, a young beaver who builds its confidence and learns self-acceptance, with some encouragement from its mama. The book is the second in the “Itty-Bitty” series, following “Itty-Bitty, I Love You.”

 

The series revolves around the two beavers, Itty-Bitty and Mama Beaver, and especially Itty-Bitty. In this particular book, Itty-Bitty experiences growth and increased self-confidence as the story progresses. To help her little beaver, Mama Beaver nurtures, provides guidance, and gives continued messages on encouragement.

 

“I hope children and caregivers have an encouraging and heartwarming experience reading this book,” Bosco says. “I think that parents/guardians relate to Mama Beaver’s loving, encouraging message of self-acceptance and loving oneself. I believe that children will relate to Itty-Bitty learning to embrace and accept itself regardless of what friends may say.”

 

“Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Itty-bitty-Be-Who-You-Are/dp/1480892343.

 

“Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are”

By Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892361

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892347

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892354

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, the author of the Itty-Bitty children’s book series. She has a background in literature, psychology and education. She earned a Master of Arts in counseling psychology and received training from the Canadian Association for Play Therapy. Bosco is the mother of an itty-bitty child.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

You just read:

Foster self-acceptance and self-confidence in your child with ‘Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are’

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.