Canon introduces two of its most popular lenses to the RF family

Continuing its commitment to providing mirrorless solutions for all photographers, Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces two of its most-loved EF lenses will now be available in RF form – the RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM. The new RF version of Canon’s EF 50mm f/1.8 STM – nicknamed the ‘nifty fifty’ lens for its versatility - is perfect for enthusiast photographers transitioning to the EOS R System. Photographers looking to shoot everything from portraits to landscapes, day or night, can achieve incredible image quality and a new standard of ‘nifty fifty’ when using the RF 50mm F1.8 STM.

The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM, also announced today, is a L-series telephoto zoom lens which is the world’s shortest and lightest f/4 interchangeable lens in its focal range [1]. The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM provides amateur and professional photographers with high-performance, flexibility and a compact design to suit a variety of genres from wildlife and sports to travel and portraiture.

Both lenses join the RF family, which already includes prime, zoom, telephoto and super telephoto lenses and extenders. Using the lenses with Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera bodies in the revolutionary EOS R System, from the recently launched EOS R5 and EOS R6 to the EOS R and EOS RP, photographers and videographers have greater levels of performance and creative flexibility.

Portable travel companion

Lightweight and compact, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM is just 695 grams and measures 11.9cm long. With a reduction of an incredible 32 per cent in comparison to its EF counterpart, it’s the ideal companion for on-the-go travel photographers. Even at its fully extended length, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM is exceptionally portable for a f/4 telephoto zoom lens. It features a reversible hood which sits neatly on top of the lens body, enabling photographers to store tidily between shooting scenarios. The RF 50mm F1.8 STM shares this benefit of being compact, measuring smaller in size than the EF version and Mount Adapter combined. Like others in the RF line-up, these lenses give photographers and videographers enhanced shooting capabilities with a kitbag that is much lighter.

Quality without compromise

With a standard 50mm angle of view and a large aperture of f/1.8, the RF 50mm F1.8 STM provides a perspective that’s close to human vision – ideal for portrait photographers capturing beautifully natural looking images in a wide range of shooting scenarios. Featuring a brand-new optical system, the RF 50mm F1.8 STM’s large aperture and PMo aspherical lenses achieve high image quality even at the maximum aperture, with better separation between the subject and background, allowing photographers to shoot in low light. The RF 50mm F1.8 STM has a minimum focusing distance of 0.3m, 5cm closer than the existing EF version, allowing objects to be photographed even closer with a shallow depth of field. The 7-blade circular aperture - inherited from the EF 50mm F1.8 - can be used for a defocused background or foreground, as well as beautiful bokeh. The RF 50mm F1.8 STM also features Super Spectra Coating technology, creating a harmonised colour balance which reduces ghosting and flare, as well as aberration.

The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM features additional improvements such as Air Sphere Coating, four Ultra Low Dispersion (UD) lenses, and a reduced focusing distance from 1m to 0.6m, demonstrating Canon’s ongoing commitment to developing enhanced image quality for lenses in the RF range. Even at full zoom range, with its 9-blade iris and constant f/4 aperture giving superb bokeh, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM provides photographers with incredible detail. With the ability to catch stunning images at all zoom ranges, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM’s improved image quality provides sharp edge-to-edge photos. Photographs can be taken in crisp, sharp quality using both these new lenses at their maximum aperture, ideal for portrait photographers capturing subtle facial expressions or others wanting to frame precise details on smaller subjects.

Creative advantage

The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM features Canon’s 5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer, allowing photographers to focus on pushing creative boundaries whilst the lenses produce high-quality images without the need for a tripod. The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM boasts Dual Nano USM and up to 7.5-stop image stabilisation when used with the new Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6, achieving sharp, focused images at intense pace – even in low light conditions. With Dual Nano USM, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM also offers incredible levels of continuous focusing, allowing videographers to shoot in near silence.

The RF 50mm F1.8 STM benefits from up to 7-stop image stabilisation when used with either the EOS R5 or EOS R6. It also boasts STM for impeccable AF performance, providing enthusiast videographers with opportunities to try a range of new shooting types whilst filming in near silent, smooth quality.

“Both lenses are built with practicality in mind. Redesigned to allow photographers to capture with comfort, the RF 50mm F1.8 STM introduces a sophisticated and discreet non-click type combined focus and lens control ring, enabling photographers to have intuitive control over the camera and focusing settings, whilst still viewing the subject. The RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM maximises practicality for use outdoors, featuring a fluorine coating and dust and shock resistance. Boosting the high durability and robustness seen in Canon’s L-series lenses, the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM features a heat shield coating, and dust and water-resistant construction, making it practical to use in both extreme hot and cold climates, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa“ .

For more information about Canon’s RF lens line-up, including the newly launched RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM, please visit

L305- https://bit.ly/387Xcvx L307- https://bit.ly/2Jsk7as

RF 50mm F1.8 STM Key Features:

STM Motor

Wide f/1.8 aperture

Aspheric lens element

RF mount

Super Spectra Coating

Focus / lens control ring

RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM Key Features:

f/4 constant maximum aperture

Dual Nano USM focusing motor

L-series quality

UD elements and ASC coatings

5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer and 7.5-stop combination IS when used with the EOS R5 and EOS R6

Dust and water-resistant seals

Lens Control Ring

[1] The world's shortest and lightest interchangeable lens with a focal length of 70-200mm f/4 for interchangeable lens cameras (SLR cameras and mirrorless cameras). As of November 3, 2020. Based on Canon's research.

Media Contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania ElRafie e. rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com.